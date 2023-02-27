HCMC attracts most new FDI projects

Ho Chi Minh City leads the whole country in terms of new projects (39.5 percent), number of adjusted projects (21.8 percent), and capital contribution and share purchases (69.3 percent).

According to information from the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, from the beginning of the year to February 20, 2023, it is estimated that foreign direct investment (FDI) projects have disbursed about US$2.55 billion, down 4.9 percent over the same period in 2022.

In terms of registered capital, by February 20, 2023, the total newly registered and adjusted capital and capital contribution and share purchases from foreign investors reached nearly $3.1 billion, down 38 percent over the same period in 2022.

Thus, the total registered investment capital decreased due to a sharp decrease in adjusted capital. Meanwhile, new investment capital and capital contribution and purchases of shares still increased over the same period.

Specifically, 261 new projects were granted investment registration certificates, up 42.6 percent over the same period, with the total registered capital surpassing $1.76 billion, nearly 2.8 times higher than the same period last year. There were 133 times of projects registered to adjust investment capital, down 6.3 percent year-on-year, with a total additional capital of nearly $535.4 million, down 85.1 percent year-on-year. There were 440 times of capital contributions and purchases of shares by foreign investors, up 10 percent year-on-year, with a total value of nearly $797.9 million, up 3.7 percent year-on-year.

Foreign investors have invested in 17 industries out of a total of 21 national economic sectors. Among them, the processing and manufacturing industry led with a total investment of more than $2.17 billion, accounting for 70.1 percent of the total registered investment capital. The real estate sector ranked second with a total investment of nearly $396.9 million, accounting for more than 12.8 percent, followed by the wholesale and retail sector and the transportation and warehousing sector, with a total registered capital of nearly $202.1 million and nearly $141.9 million, respectively.

The manufacturing industry was also the leading industry in terms of the number of new projects, accounting for nearly 30 percent, and capital adjustment with 63.9 percent.

There were 51 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. Singapore was the top investor, with a total investment of more than $978.4 million, accounting for nearly 31.6 percent of total investment capital in Vietnam, down 42.7 percent over the same period in 2022. Taiwan was the runner-up, with nearly $407.1 million, accounting for 13.1 percent, 3.85 times higher than in the same period. The Netherlands came in third, with a total registered investment capital of nearly $369 million, accounting for more than 11.9 percent, tailed by China, South Korea, and Sweden.

China was the leading partner in the number of new investment projects, accounting for nearly 17.2 percent. South Korea led in the number of times of capital adjustment, accounting for 21.1 percent, and capital contribution and purchases of shares, accounting for 30.5 percent.

Foreign investors have invested in 39 provinces and cities across the country. Bac Giang attracted the most FDI capital with a total registered investment capital of more than $824.3 million, accounting for more than 26.6 percent of total registered investment capital, more than 8.4 times higher than the same period in 2022. HCMC ranked second with 103 new projects, with a total registered investment capital of more than $369.1 million USD, accounting for more than 11.9 percent. Binh Duong, Quang Ninh, and Dong Nai came next, respectively.

Regarding production and business activities, the export turnover of the foreign investment sector decreased in the first two months of 2023, but the reduction level was smaller compared to January.

Specifically, export turnover (including crude oil) was estimated at more than $38.4 billion, down 5.3 percent over the same period, accounting for 76.7 percent of export turnover. Export turnover excluding crude oil was estimated at nearly $38.1 billion, down 5.5 percent over the same period, accounting for nearly 76 percent of the country's export turnover.

Import of the foreign investment sector was estimated at more than $33 billion, down 10.9 percent year-on-year, accounting for 67.5 percent of the import turnover of the whole country.

“Despite the decrease in export turnover, in the first two months of 2023, the foreign investment sector still had a trade surplus of nearly $5.4 billion including crude oil and a trade surplus of more than $5 billion excluding crude oil," the Foreign Investment Agency said.

Accumulated to February 20, 2023, the whole country has 36,611 valid FDI projects with a total registered capital of more than $442.3 billion. The accumulated realized capital of foreign direct investment projects is estimated at more than $267.5 billion, equal to 62.5 percent of the total valid registered investment capital.