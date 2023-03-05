HCMC always ensures operation of religious organizations: official

The Vietnamese Party and State and the administration of Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) always respect religions and ensure the operation of religious organizations and believers within the framework of the law.

The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau at the reception for President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), Franklin Grahamand President of international relief organization Samaritan’ Purse on March 3.

He also said Evangelical establishments in the city are operating actively and they have close solidarity with other religions.

The municipal authorities always create conditions for Evangelical establishments and believers to freely practice religious activities in accordance with the law, Chau affirmed.

He appreciated the organization for its support to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and its other activities and programs for the people in HCMC.

Graham congratulated Vietnam and HCMC in particular on overcoming difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stressed that religious freedom is an important issue to believers and religions, adding that his experience on the trip will be extremely valuable to him.

As planned, Graham will attend an Evangelistic program on March 4 -5 in HCMC, which is expected to gather about 7,000 Protestant dignitaries and followers in the city and neighboring provinces.