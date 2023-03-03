HCMC always ensures operation of religious organisations: official

The Vietnamese Party and State and the administration of HCMC always respect religions and ensure the operation of religious organisations and believers within the framework of the law, Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau said on March 3.

Meeting Franklin Graham, President and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and President of international relief organisation Samaritan’ Purse, he also said Evangelical establishments in the city are operating actively and they have close solidarity with other religions.

The municipal authorities always create conditions for Evangelical establishments and believers to freely practice religious activities in accordance with the law, Chau affirmed.

He appreciated the organisation for its support to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and its other activities and programs for the people in HCMC.

Graham congratulated Vietnam and HCMC in particular on overcoming difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Religious freedom is an important issue to believers and religions, he stressed, adding that his experience in the trip will be extremely valuable to him.

As planned, Graham will attend an Evangelistic program in March 4 -5 in HCMC, which is expected to gather about 7,000 Protestant dignitaries and followers in the city and neighboring provinces.