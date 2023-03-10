HCMC aims to improve efficiency of Overseas Vietnamese affairs

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs will continue to renovate itself to further enhance its operational efficiency, thus optimizing OV’s contributions to the construction and development of the city in the new period.

The Ho Chi Minh City Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs will continue to renovate itself to further enhance its operational efficiency, thus optimizing OV’s contributions to the construction and development of the city in the new period, heard a conference held in the city on March 9 to launch the committee’s tasks in 2023.

This year, the committee will reform its communications activities in promoting the image of Vietnam and HCMC to the world, thus calling for the engagement of foreign investors and OVs in the development and construction of the city and the country.

Along with strengthening the popularization of the Party and State’s directions and policies as well as the domestic political and socio-economic situation to the Vietnamese community abroad, the committee will provide information on the policies in investment attraction and technology transfer in all spearhead economic sectors.

At the same time, it will coordinate with relevant agencies to conduct annual events for OVs, including the Xuan Que huong (Homeland Spring) program, visits to Truong Sa (Spratly), and summer camps for OV youths.

The committee will strive to enhance performance in connecting OVs and their fellows at home while calling for their ideas for the growth of the city and country and giving them favorable conditions to comment on draft policies and laws related to OV affairs.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan asked the committee to pay greater attention to the popularization of the Party and State’s policies and laws, especially those related to OV affairs.

He underlined the need to strengthen the application of information technology to timely update and effectively exploit data on OVs and HCMC citizens living and working abroad.

According to Nguyen Duc Hien, Vice Chairman of the committee, last year, despite Covid-19 impacts, the committee managed to complete all tasks, creating positive changes in OV affairs in all aspects.

Various conferences, seminars, and forums were held to strengthen connectivity between the OV community and their fellows at home and remove difficulties facing the Vietnamese community abroad, thus attracting participation and great contributions to the socio-economic recovery and development of the city, he said.