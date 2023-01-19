HCMC adjusts traffic on some routes for firework displays on Tet holiday

HCMC has announced traffic adjustments on some routes to serve the fireworks displays on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the 93rd anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The Department of Transport of HCMC, on January 19, blocked and banned all types of vehicles from entering the areas and roads to serve the art fireworks displays program at the beginning of the Saigon River Tunnel, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, and the Laser Light - Water Music - Drone art lighting show at Bach Dang Wharf Park.

Accordingly, from 8 p.m. on January 21 to 12:30 a.m. on January 22, the forbidden belts will be created by the roads, including Vo Van Kiet Street - Ton Duc Thang Street - Le Duan Street – Pasteur Street in District 1; Nguyen Tat Thanh Street in District 4, the section from Hoang Dieu Street to Khanh Hoi Bridge (including Khanh Hoi Bridge); Thu Thiem 2 Bridge (Ba Son Bridge), the main bridge and its branches (including R12 Street in Thu Duc City).

Residents can use the following alternative routes:

The Department of Transport suggested that when participating in traffic, people are not allowed to stop and park or gather on bridges, including Khanh Hoi, Mong, Calmette, Ong Lanh, Thu Thiem, Thu Thiem 2 (Ba Son), Saigon, Phu My, bridges on Mai Chi Tho Street, and the roof of the Saigon River Tunnel to watch fireworks displays. Vehicles of organizations and individuals in the affected area that need to travel during the banned period should directly contact the local authorities for support to enter the event area.