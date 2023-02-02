HCMC acknowledges contribution of people from every walk of life

Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu acknowledges contribution of people from every walk of life for the city's development.

This morning, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, chaired a reception to receive the delegation of intellectuals, ethnic groups and religions who were visiting to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, led the delegation.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu expressed his pleasure when welcoming the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, dignitaries, intellectuals, and ethnic and religious people to visit and congratulate the city. He thanked the delegates’ constructive comments and contributions.

Emphasizing the important role of great national unity, Mr. Hieu acknowledged the cooperation and contribution of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the southern metropolis, dignitaries, intellectuals, religious followers, and expatriates for the city’s development.

Especially, during the recent Covid-19 pandemic, socio-political organizations, and religious volunteers voluntarily took part in frontline activities to support Ho Chi Minh City in the care and treatment of patients and take care of the afterlife for the unfortunate deceased.

To gain achievements, people from every walk of life in the city have made great contributions; thus, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City thanked the precious assistance of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, religious organizations, socio-political organizations and others, said Mr. Hieu.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen emphasized that HCMC is a hub of economy, finance, trade, culture, science and technology, innovation, and education and training in the southern key economic zone and the country. The City Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee have led and directed closely and drastically in the implementation of the tasks of socio-economic development, national defense and security, and Party building.

In 2022, the HCMC Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the city Party Committee continued to lead the state machinery to overcome the post-pandemic consequences for recovery of production to pre-pandemic levels as well as solve remaining problems and improve city dwellers’ living standards with the aim to complete the tasks in 2022.

Ms. Tran Kim Yen affirmed that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, its member organizations, and people from all walks of life in the city will make concerted efforts for the city’s development in the new situation. At the same time, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee will better perform its role of supervision and call for contributions of scientists and experienced experts on issues of the national economy and people's livelihood.