HCMC acknowledges contribution of people from every walk of life

At the meeting (Photo: SGGP)
This morning, Mr. Phan Van Mai, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, chaired a reception to receive the delegation of intellectuals, ethnic groups and religions who were visiting to the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee on the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam.
Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Member of the Standing Board of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, led the delegation.
Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu expressed his pleasure when welcoming the delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, dignitaries, intellectuals, and ethnic and religious people to visit and congratulate the city. He thanked the delegates’ constructive comments and contributions.
Emphasizing the important role of great national unity, Mr. Hieu acknowledged the cooperation and contribution of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the southern metropolis, dignitaries, intellectuals, religious followers, and expatriates for the city’s development.
Especially, during the recent Covid-19 pandemic, socio-political organizations, and religious volunteers voluntarily took part in frontline activities to support Ho Chi Minh City in the care and treatment of patients and take care of the afterlife for the unfortunate deceased.
|Chairman of the city People's Committee Mr. Phan Van Mai (R) talks with delegates at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)
To gain achievements, people from every walk of life in the city have made great contributions; thus, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City thanked the precious assistance of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, religious organizations, socio-political organizations and others, said Mr. Hieu.
Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen emphasized that HCMC is a hub of economy, finance, trade, culture, science and technology, innovation, and education and training in the southern key economic zone and the country. The City Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee have led and directed closely and drastically in the implementation of the tasks of socio-economic development, national defense and security, and Party building.
Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu (Photo: SGGP)
In 2022, the HCMC Party Committee and the Standing Committee of the city Party Committee continued to lead the state machinery to overcome the post-pandemic consequences for recovery of production to pre-pandemic levels as well as solve remaining problems and improve city dwellers’ living standards with the aim to complete the tasks in 2022.
Ms. Tran Kim Yen affirmed that the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, its member organizations, and people from all walks of life in the city will make concerted efforts for the city’s development in the new situation. At the same time, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee will better perform its role of supervision and call for contributions of scientists and experienced experts on issues of the national economy and people's livelihood.
At the meeting, dignitaries, intellectuals, ethnic groups, religious followers, and overseas Vietnamese expressed their delightedness for the city’s socio-economic recovery and development in recent years; at the same time, they thanked leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for their attention to facilitating religious activities in accordance with regulations.
Priest Phan Khac Tu, President of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics in HCMC, said that he was happy to witness the harmony between religion and life affirming that the religious community always makes efforts to contribute to the development of Ho Chi Minh City under the direction of the Party.
Deputy Head and Chief Secretary of the Executive Board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City Venerable Thich Thien Quy expressed his happiness as the southern largest city overcame the epidemic and gained achievements in socio-economic growth.
Venerable Thich Thien Quy was proud of the contributions of the religious community in general and Buddhism in particular to the city’s development. He wished that city administrators would continue to pay more attention and create favorable conditions for the religious community to actively join hands in the process of building a civilized, modern, and humane city.
Ms. Luu Bach Van (Vietnamese French), President of the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese, thanked leaders of Ho Chi Minh City for their continuous care and support to overseas Vietnamese in all fields, especially those who want to return to Vietnam. Ms. Van affirmed that the overseas Vietnamese community always prioritizes contribution to the development of the country in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.