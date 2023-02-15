HCMC accelerating payment, settlement of current projects

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just sent directions to the People’s Committee of all districts and Thu Duc City regarding payment and settlement of compensation projects as well as other projects in the city.



Accordingly, the managing unit of each project must frequently supervise investors, the management board, and contractors so as to observe regulations on acceptance test, document preparation for the payment of completed workload and the settlement of the contract as well as the public investment capital so that the project can finish in compliance with applicable law.

Localities have to direct professional agencies, investors, and relevant units to strictly obey all regulations on settling public investment capital, checking the progress of preparing documents for this settlement, and clearly stating the blame of each organization or individual in case of tardiness in settlement preparation, checking, and approval.

The project management board must strictly follow regulations on the time to prepare documents for settling public investment capital for completed projects. It is also necessary to quickly review any projects that have finished and are in full operation now but without any settlement of public investment for a completed project.

The causes of this tardiness and specific challenges of the project, as well as the responsibility of each related organization or individual must be identified, followed by proposals on solutions to stop this slowness.

The HCMC Department of Planning and Investment must chair and work with investors to check and suggest an allocation of missing capital for completed projects before handing them over for operation in the medium-term public investment plan in the 2021-2025 period and the annual plan.

This department is also requested to consult the municipal People’s Committee on appropriate ways of yearly public investment allocation to suit the needs of each project in order to avoid the case of delivering capital to projects that have not been initiated or have no need for further capital, or even to distribute more money than needed.