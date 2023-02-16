HCMC accelerating document digitization, applying technology in juridical reform

The Steering Committee for Juridical Reform in HCMC yesterday held a meeting to summarize achieved results in 2022 and introduce the working plan for 2023.



In his conclusion speech, Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen praised the positive results of the juridical reform in the city thanks to awareness raising of the municipal political system, leading to effective management when implementing directions in the juridical field. Therefore, the workflow has become smoother, gaining better outcomes.

The city’s Party Chief noted that in the upcoming time, the Steering Committee for Juridical Reform in HCMC should timely urge and give advice on the cooperation among juridical agencies and those conducting proceedings.

Meanwhile, there must be a focus on finishing the apparatus organization, preparing capable, adaptive, creative human resources in both juridical agencies and proceeding conduction ones. Investment in proper equipment should also be taken care of to ensure the completion of assigned tasks. In addition, IT applications must be used more, along with acceleration in document digitization.

Final, Secretary Nen stressed on the popularity of AI, saying that juridical officers should be well-prepared and adapt their work accordingly in order to fully exploit its strengths.



Deputy Head of the Internal Affairs Division Le Kim Hieu reported the results of the juridical reform in 2022 as well as the plan for 2023.

All juridical agencies and those conducting proceedings in HCMC are trying to perfect their apparatus and upgrade the professional level of their staff. Meanwhile, they are closely cooperating in boosting the quality of their investigation, prosecution, adjudication, and crime report handling in order to justifiably punish criminals and eliminate wrong sentencing due to subjective mistakes.

These agencies are going to focus on reviewing and handling suspended crime cases. The progress of construction or repair projects for juridical offices, detention sites, proof-keeping locations will be sped up. More working equipment will be purchased to meet the working demands.



Last year, the Steering Committee for Juridical Reform in HCMC had created favorable conditions for juridical agencies of the city to fulfill their assigned goals.

The proportion of proposals in enforcing civil and criminal judgements by the People’s Procuracy at two levels reached 100 percent. The percentage of handling protest against appeals of civil judgements reached 91.5 percent of the goal set by the National Assembly, and the figure for administrative, business, commercial labor judgements is 81 percent. The HCMC Civil Judgment Execution Department exceeded the assigned target in both workload and collected money.