Hau Giang starts work on 20MW biomass power plant

A groundbreaking ceremony of the Hau Giang biomass power plant was held in Long My Town yesterday.

The project will be built on a land area of over 10 hectares with a capacity of 20 MW comprising two independent units (two boilers, two turbines and two generators).

Accordingly, Hau Giang Bioenergy Joint Stock Company (HBE) is the main investor; Power Engineering Consulting Joint Stock Company 2 - PECC2 is the general contractor.

The project has a total investment of VND875 billion (US$37 million) which was funded by the Japanese Government through the Global Environment Fund.

The investor is processing signing a loan contract with Japan’s EREX Joint Stock Company.

The biomass power plant is expected to be completed and put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2024, with an expected revenue of about VND200 billion (US$8.5 million) a year.