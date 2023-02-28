Hanoi to build 13 resettlement areas for Ring Road No 4 project

Hanoi will build 13 resettlement areas at a cost of VND13.36 trillion (US$563 million) for households affected by the construction of the Ring Road No. 4 project.

It was a decision signed by Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh, the committee revealed on February 26.

It relates to compensation, support, and resettlement for the Ring Road No. 4 project. The fund will come from central and local budgets.

Of the total fund, nearly VND11.3 trillion (US$473.6 million) will be used for compensation, VND530 billion (US$22.2 million) for relocating high-voltage power transmission lines, VND960.9 billion (US$40.3 million) for the construction of resettlement areas, VND7.58 billion (US$317,901) for making the feasibility report, and VND611.2 billion (US$25.6 million) for other costs.

Land area to be used for the construction of Ring Road No. 4 is approximately 812.07ha, covering seven districts, including Soc Son, Me Linh, Dan Phuong, Hoai Duc, Ha Dong, Thanh Oai and Thuong Tin.

The 13 resettlement areas will need 39.28ha in five districts, which are Me Linh, Dan Phuong, Hoai Duc, Thanh Oai and Thuong Tin.

The site clearance work is expected to be completed this year so that the entire subproject can be finished next year.

The construction of Ring Road No. 4 in the capital city is an important project contributing to the expansion of development space for the capital.

It will reduce population density and traffic congestion in the inner city and gradually change the economic structure of the area along the road and the suburbs.

It was promulgated in Directive 16-CT/TU signed by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung.

The road will also strengthen connectivity and create motivation and breakthroughs in the socio-economic development of Hanoi and neighbouring areas.

The project has total length of 112.8km and includes seven subprojects.

The road should be basically completed in 2026 and put into use in 2027.

To reach the target, at least 70% of the construction site must be handed over to the investor by June this year and the site clearance work must be finished by the end of this year.