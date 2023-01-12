Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2023 opens

Hanoi Spring Press Festival 2023 opened on January 12 after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic with the participation of press agencies from across the country, including the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Hanoi Journalist Association To Quang Phan emphasized Hanoi’s press agencies had a good performance in implementing the assigned political tasks, programs and activities to attract the association’s members. Some of the highlight events were “Building cultural environment in press agencies”, “Criteria for cultural journalism and culture of Vietnamese journalists” launched by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Journalist Association and the Nhan Dan (People)’s Newspaper towards the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day in 2025.

2022 was a year of many difficulties and challenges for the world in general and HCMC in particular. However, Hanoi’s economy saw positive signs, including completion of all 22 assigned socioeconomic targets, exceeding five goals; the total state budget revenue reached 106.8 percent of estimate, up 2.7 percent compared to 2021; the city’s GRDP growth was 8.89 percent that is a high rate compared to those in the recent ten years, he informed.

Chairman of the Hanoi Journalist Association said that the media industry has made an outstanding contribution to this great achievement and spent a year of many positive changes. Journalists will continue to be soldiers in the Party’s ideological and cultural front to well implement the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress and the resolution of the 17th city Party Committee.

At the ceremony, the organization board presented Ngo Tat To Press Awards to the journalists with outstanding articles on Hanoi.