Hanoi serves 208,000 visitors during New Year holiday

Hanoi welcomed 208,000 tourists, earning VND779 billion (US$32.9 million) during the three-day New Year holiday (December 31, 2022 - January 2, 2023), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The capital city served 170,000 domestic tourists in the holiday, three times higher than the same period last year, the department reported.

Meanwhile, as many as 38,000 foreigners, mostly from Japan, China, the UK, the US, Germany, the Republic of Korea, and Finland, visited Hanoi on the occasion.

On January 1, Vietjet Air welcomed international passengers to Hanoi from Osaka (Japan) at Noi Bai Airport.

Many cultural and art programs to welcome the new year have been held, attracting the attention of tourists.

During the holiday, many tourist attractions in the city launched new products and organize attractive activities to stimulate demand and attract more visitors.