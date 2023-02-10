Hanoi Old Quarter through sketches from int'l artists

|Dong Xuan Market has long been a tourist attraction in Hanoi, thanks to its prime location in the heart of this city as well as the impressive architecture and history. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Hanoi Cathedral, one of the first Western architecture works in Hanoi, is the oldest church that has witnessed changes of the capital city over the past three centuries. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|Quan Chuong Gate, the only remaining gate of the old Thang Long Citadel, holds a rustic charm despite daily changes of the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
|It could be said that ancient houses and old street corners are always 'specialties' that attract tourists whenever they visit the capital city (Photo: VNP/VNA)