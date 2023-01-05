Hanoi offers Thang Long Citadel night tour for foreign visitors

Foreign tourists now can enjoy a 120-minute night tour at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi, which promises enticing cultural, culinary and architectural experiences.

The Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center freshly launched the new journey around the capital’s renowned royal space on January 4. It begins at 6pm every Tuesday and Thursday or according to the pre-booked tour schedule.

Travellers are set to depart from Doan Mon (Main Gate), the entrance to Cam thanh (Forbidden area) – the King’s residence. Their evening path will include a visit to an archaeological excavation area, an exhibition hall of rare antiquities with some dating back over 1,000 years, the Kinh Thien Palace, and the archaeological site at No. 18 Hoang Dieu street.

The foreign visitors will also be treated to a puppetry show, a royal meal under the canopy of the Bodhi tree, and souvenir products representing luck and prosperity, among many other features.

Earlier, when Vietnam fully reopened its tourism in April last year, the centre launched a night tour for domestic visitors available every weekend and receiving high evaluation from attendees.The citadel, a complex of historic imperial buildings located in the centre of Hanoi, was first constructed in 1011 under the reign of King Ly Thai To of the Ly dynasty (1009 – 1225).



The site, one of the ten special national heritage sites proclaimed by the Prime Minister in 2009, was inscribed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in 2010. Its outstanding universal values are reflected in its historical longevity, its continuous role as a seat of power, and its multiple cultural layers.