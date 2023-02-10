Hanoi launches information systems, applications for common use

The Hanoi People’s Committee officially launched the city’s information systems and applications for common use on February 9, part of local efforts to develop a digital administration.

The newly unveiled comprise a reporting system, a system for document management and concentrated governance, a channel for receiving people and enterprises’ feedback and opinions via the Zalo app, and an application for meeting management at the municipal People’s Committee.

Addressing the launch, Chairman of the People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh said with support from the Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), Hanoi has built and put into use the four important systems and applications in a short period of time.They are expected to be useful tools helping ensure timely, consistent, transparent, and effective governance activities of the city's administration system, while guaranteeing the consistency and sharing of data among local agencies and units, as well as with ministries and central agencies.

In particular, the systems will serve as the foundation for modern, professional, dynamic, and efficient administrative activities that center on the people and enterprises, he noted.

With the systems put into use early, Hanoi has shown its determination to implement the Government’s national digital transformation program by 2025 with a vision to 2030, and make breakthroughs in administrative reform to serve the people and enterprises at its best.

Chairman of the VNPT Members’ Council To Dung Thai expressed his belief that the successful implementation of this project will be the key for Hanoi to boost IT application to all management agencies, thereby contributing the building of a digital administration, digital economy, and digital society.