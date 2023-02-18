Hanoi gives priority to cooperation with Vientiane

Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung has affirmed that Hanoi always gives high priority to the development of friendship and cooperation with Lao localities, especially the capital city of Vientiane.

During a working session with Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and chief of the LPRP Central Committee’s Office Thongsalith Mangnomek on February 17, Dung informed the guest about comprehensive achievements made by Hanoi last year, including a 8.89 percent growth in gross regional domestic product – a record in a decade.

He said Hanoi had pooled the involvement of the entire political system and people in all of its programmes, unlocked resources for development effectively, arranged the right personnel for the right jobs, enhanced inspection and supervision to win public trust.

According to him, ties between the two capital cities as well as between Hanoi and Lao localities have kept growing on various channels with effective projects, including in economy, health care, education, agriculture, military and people-to-people exchange.

Mangnomek, for his part, said his visit aims to share experience between the two offices of the Party Central Committees and sign a cooperation agreement between them. He said Hanoi’s development lessons are invaluable experiences for Vientiane in the coming time.

As scheduled on February 18, Permanent Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Thi Tuyen will take the Lao delegation to an outstanding cooperative model in the outlying district of Gia Lam.