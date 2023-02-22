Hanoi announces enrollment plan in preschools, grades 1, 6 and 10

Today, the Hanoi People's Committee announced the enrollment plan in preschools, grades 1, 6 and 10 for the school year 2023-2024.

Prior, the Hanoi People's Committee received a report from the Department of Education and Training on enrollment in preschools, grades 1, 6 and 10 for the school year 2023-2024.

In its official letter No. 455/UBND-KGVX to the Hanoi Department of Education and Training, the People’s Committee in the capital city approved the Department of Education and Training’s proposal.

Hanoi authorities assigned the Department of Education and Training to instruct schools as per the regulations.

For admission to the 10th grade of the public non-specialized high school in the school year 2023-2024 in Hanoi, the Hanoi People's Committee has agreed on the Department of Education and Training's entrance exam plan with three subjects including Mathematics, Literature, and Foreign Languages. For foreign languages, candidates choose one of the following languages including English, French, German, Japanese, and Korean.

For the 10th-grade entrance exams in previous years, the Math and Literature exam was in the form of essays, and the test time was 120 minutes for each subject while students had to do a multiple-choice test in 60 minutes for a foreign language exam.