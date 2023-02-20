Hanoi allows convert of int’l driving licences online

Residents of Hanoi can now submit their requests for the exchange of their driving licences online, according to a notification released by the capital’s Department of Transport.

Specifically, applications for the exchange of international driving licences can be submitted through website https://dichvucong.gov.vn, with dossiers including a portrait photo, a copy of a driver's license, citizenship certificate or passport, and electronic health check granted by designated hospitals.

Meanwhile, for converting Level-3 driver's licences, which are managed by the transport sector, citizens must submit their applications via website https://dichvucong.gplx.gov.vn, with their driver's licence, ID card or passport, and health certificate attached.

After receiving confirmation on the system, citizens must bring their original documents to the single-window office to receive their converted licences in two hours, or have their licences shipped to their address via postal services.