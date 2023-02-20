SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Hanoi allows convert of int’l driving licences online

Residents of Hanoi can now submit their requests for the exchange of their driving licences online, according to a notification released by the capital’s Department of Transport.
Hanoi allows convert of int’l driving licences online (Photo: VNA)

Specifically, applications for the exchange of international driving licences can be submitted through website https://dichvucong.gov.vn, with dossiers including a portrait photo, a copy of a driver's license, citizenship certificate or passport, and electronic health check granted by designated hospitals.

Meanwhile, for converting Level-3 driver's licences, which are managed by the transport sector, citizens must submit their applications via website https://dichvucong.gplx.gov.vn, with their driver's licence, ID card or passport, and health certificate attached.

After receiving confirmation on the system, citizens must bring their original documents to the single-window office to receive their converted licences in two hours, or have their licences shipped to their address via postal services.

