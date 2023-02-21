Hainan Secretary proposes cooperation between Hainan Province and HCMC

He made the statement at the meeting with Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen.

On behalf of the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen welcomed the delegation led by Secretary Shen Xiaoming and congratulated China on the success of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China.

According to the Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, in 2021, the southern metropolis had overcome challenges during the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic which caused great human loss and badly impacted the city’s economy.

According to Mr. Nen, in the fight against the epidemic, thanks to the strength of solidarity of Vietnamese people and the support of the international community, including China, Ho Chi Minh City has been successful in fighting the pandemic and gradually recovering its economic development. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen thanked the Party, State and people of China, including Hainan province, for helping Ho Chi Minh City in controlling the epidemic.

The Secretary said that in 2022, the city has proposed many new policies and new mechanisms to overcome many challenges. He believed that the Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee, who has a lot of experience in managing high-tech zones, building new cities and a free trade port, would share his experience with Ho Chi Minh City for mutual development.

Hainan Provincial Party Secretary Shen Xiaoming said this was China's first provincial delegation to visit abroad after three years of the pandemic. Mr. Shen Xiaoming congratulated Ho Chi Minh City’s economic recovery after the city was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Regarding the relationship between Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Nam Province, Secretary Shen Xiaoming said that Hainan province is geographically close to Vietnam. Moreover, Hainan has a population of more than 10 million people, equivalent to the population of Ho Chi Minh City. Hainan province is the first province of China to build a free trade port area aiming to attract capital and high qualifications from other countries.

According to Mr. Shen Xiaoming, this policy makes Hainan become the second highest economic growth locality in China in 2020 and the highest in 2021 with a growth rate of 11.2 percent and the foreign direct investment rate of more than 20 percent.

Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee Shen Xiaoming proposed promoting cooperation between Hainan province and Ho Chi Minh City, including reopening the flight route between the Haikou city - the center of Hainan province and Ho Chi Minh City as well as strengthening cooperation in tourism and tropical agriculture, high-tech technology, green economy development, renewable energy.

Particularly in the field of renewable energy, according to Mr. Shen Xiaoming, currently, 70 percent of Hainan Province’s total electricity is renewable electricity, and it will be 90 percent in the near future. Electric cars in Hainan recently accounted for 40 percent of total car sales.

The Secretary of the Hainan Provincial Party Committee believed that Ho Chi Minh City and Hainan province have the potential to cooperate in developing wind power at sea when Hainan province has low wind power prices due to low equipment investment costs. If the two sides enhance cooperation in this area, they are contributing to the goal of combating climate change.