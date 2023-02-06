Hails fall in Northern region on large scale

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting reported that many places in the Northern region have experienced thundery showers under the influence of a moving mass of cold air and a low pressure zone.

The hydro-meteorological station of Lao Cai Province said that at 1:30 a.m. on February 5, a severe hail prolonged ten minutes at the cable car site of Sunworld Fansipan Legend, the peak of Fansipan mountain in Sa Pa Town, Lao Cai Province.

According to observation, each hailstone measured from 1.5-3 centimeters in diameter.

After hail, a white layer of hailstones covered roads, gardens of ornamental plants and the Fansipan range.

Apart from Sa Pa, many localities of Lao Cai Province such as Van Ban, Bat Xat have seen thundery rains.

The Standing Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control informed that previously, on February 4, heavy thundery rains hit Dien Bien Phu City and Dien Bien District of Dien Bien Province within 20 minutes. After the downpour, traffic roads, gardens and houses of the locals were covered with hailstones.

Some roads in the city were also submerged after the downpour. Additionally, whirlwinds and hail swept away many pano and posters, even destroying house roofs.

Weather experts said that the Northern region is entering seasonable change (from winter to spring) with the possibility of experiencing more thunderstorms and hail. However, the recent rains have been considered as “gold rain” to end the two months of the hot and dry climate and contribute to containing water in the coming time.

Some photos featuring hailstones in some places of the Northern region: