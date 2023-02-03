Ha Tinh marks 232nd death anniversary of Vietnam’s Great Physician

A delegation of officials of the Ministry of Health led by Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen on February 3 offered incense and flowers in tribute to Great Physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac.

Related News Ministry prepares dossier for UNESCO recognition of Vietnam’s Great Physian

The event aims to celebrate the 232nd death anniversary of the progenitor of Vietnam’s traditional medicine at his mausoleum and memorial house in the mountainous district of Huong Son in the northern central coastal province of Ha Tinh.

At the offering ceremony, the delegation along with leaders of Ha Tinh Province, Huong Son District, the provincial Department of Health and organizations showed appreciation and expressed deep gratitude to Great Physician Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac for his great works and contributions to the country’s traditional medicine.

Hai Thuong Lan Ong's real name is Le Huu Trac. He was born in 1724 in Hung Yen Province and spent most of his life in his mother's hometown in Huong Son District, Ha Tinh Province. He passed away in 1791.

The medicine man who was the best-known and most celebrated doctor in Vietnamese history made great contributions to the country’s traditional medicine.

Le Huu Trac left many great works, such as a collection of medical books titled Hai Thuong Y Tong Tam Linh presenting the essence of traditional medicine that has been used by generations of physicians in caring for people’s health in the country.

Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac is a precious image of a great physician with profound knowledge, a spirit of high responsibility, patience, sacrifice and love for people. He is also a shining symbol of medical ethics.