Ha Tinh border guard breaks down illegal immigration ring

The Ha Tinh Province Border Guard Command, on March 8, informed that the Cau Treo International Border Gate had initiated criminal proceedings against a ring that organized illegal entry and exit for others.

Previously, on March 5, at 3 p.m., in the border area of the Cau Treo International Border Gate, authorities detected and caught two Chinese nationals, Dam Luc Thuan and Dam Van Ban, both born in 2008, from Guangxi Province, China, who were attempting to cross the border illegally to Laos. At the time of their arrest, both subjects failed to present their passports and related documents.

During the investigation, the authorities arrested another suspect, Nguyen Canh, 20, from Xuan Loc Commune, Can Loc District, Ha Tinh Province.

According to Nguyen Canh's initial testimony, he stated that he had accepted an offer from a Laotian woman to bring those two Chinese nationals from Can Loc District to the border area of the Cau Treo International Border Gate to receive a payment of VND10 million.

Currently, the case is being investigated further.

Since the beginning of February 2023, the Ha Tinh Province Border Guard Command has dismantled three rings organizing illegal entry and exit from China into Vietnam to Laos, leading to the arrest of 12 suspects.