Greetings to Cuba on National Day

Mr. Nguyen Phu Trong and Mr. Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Jan 1 extended their congratulations to First Sec. of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Cuba’s 64th National Day.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 1 extended their congratulations to First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez on Cuba’s 64th National Day (January 1, 1959 - 2023).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh cabled a message of congratulations to his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz; and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent his greetings to President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son sent his congratulations to his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parilla.