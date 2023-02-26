PM Pham Minh Chinh signed an official dispatch, requesting measures to ensure the supply of medicines and medical equipment and materials for health examination and treatment.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha held a working session with leaders of the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and centrally-run hospitals on February 25 to tackle difficulties regarding the purchase of medical equipment, medicines, testing chemicals and biological products.

Ha said despite difficulties and obstacles, leaders of the Government and sectors will support the Ministry of Health, make greater efforts and uphold the sense of responsibility of scientists, managers and medical establishments.

Relevant ministries were also asked to promptly amend regulations and decrees under their authority to fix obstacles faced by hospitals.

He expressed his belief that with the efforts of the Ministry of Health, ministries and localities and with the PM’s special attention, issues in the health sector will be dealt with basically and at the earliest.

The same day, PM Pham Minh Chinh signed an official dispatch, requesting measures to ensure the supply of medicines and medical equipment and materials for health examination and treatment.

In the dispatch, the PM assigned ministries, ministry-level and governmental agencies, People’s Committees of centrally-run cities and provinces to promptly inspect the situation and offer timely guidelines to medical stations to fix the problem.

Medical establishments must raise their highest sense of responsibility, stay active and flexible in terms of planning purchase and bidding that ensures openness, transparency and effectiveness.

Specific tasks were also assigned to the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Information and Communications.