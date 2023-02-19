Government launches action plan on Hanoi development

The Government has issued an action plan for implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 15-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of Hanoi by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Under this action plan, the capital city will work to become the center and development momentum for the Red River Delta as well as the northern key economic region.

The city is expected to extensively and intensively integrate into the world, have high competitiveness compared to others in the region and the world, and boast a development level comparable to that of capital cities of developed countries in the region and the world.

The resolution targets average annual growth in the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) for Hanoi at about 7.5 - 8 percent during 2021 - 2025, and 8 - 8.5 percent during 2026 - 2030. Per capita, GRDP is aimed at US$8,300 - 8,500 by 2025 and US$12,000 - 13,000 by 2030.

While the processing and manufacturing industry is targeted to account for some 17 percent of GRDP by 2025 and 20 percent by 2030, the share of the digital economy is hoped to reach about 30 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

In its resolution, Politburo expected that by 2045, Hanoi will establish itself as a globally-connected city with high quality of life. The city has targeted a per capita GRDP of over US$36,000, along with comprehensive and harmonious development of economic, cultural, and social aspects that are representative of Vietnam.

To achieve those targets, the Government’s action plan assigned certain tasks to ministries, ministry-level agencies, those subordinate to the Government, and the Hanoi People’s Committee.

The Government asked the capital to actively cooperate with provinces and cities nationwide, especially the other two in the Hanoi - Hai Phong - Quang Ninh development triangle, in order to tap into one another’s potential and advantages.

It also requested other localities, particularly those in the northern key economic region, the Red River Delta, the Capital Region, the northern midland and mountainous region, and the north-central region, to enhance connections across the board with Hanoi for common development.