Government issues resolution to remove existing barriers in health sector

The Government has just issued Resolution No. 30/NQ-CP dated March 4, 2023, to remove existing barriers in the health sector.

According to the Ministry of Health, a notable content in Resolution 30 is that the Government allows continued payment of medical examination and treatment costs covered by health insurance for technical services performed by machines provided by contractors after winning the bidding.

The resolution also allows medical facilities to pilot the application of guidelines on setting bid package prices in 2023. Specifically, healthcare facilities' scientific councils were assigned to implement the construction of technical features and configurations according to the professional requirements of hospitals when formulating the bid package price in case the same type of medical equipment has many different manufacturers.

Based on technical configurations built by the scientific council, the organizing unit shall obtain a quotation to determine the bid package prices as per the market price referenced from suppliers which were announced on the website of the Ministry of Health or the online public service portal on medical equipment management (https://dmec.moh.gov.vn) or a hospital’s portal or other forms as prescribed by law on bidding for a minimum period of 10 days.

Investors are allowed to get a quote directly from their distributor in case there is only one distributor or to ensure the compatibility of technology and copyright that cannot be purchased from another distributor.

The resolution also allows medical facilities to use equipment donated by individuals and organizations at home and abroad.

Technical services performed with this medical equipment are paid for by the Health Insurance Fund. Medical examination and treatment establishments are responsible for the quality of medical services and they must use their funds for repairs and maintenance of medical equipment.

Director of Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital Associate Professor Dao Xuan Co said that the issued resolution is very helpful, so the hospital can solve its presently existing problems. The Government has permitted borrowing machines when medical facilities win the bids for chemicals and supplies to serve first aid and treatment of patients and problems in the bidding for materials.

He added that the hospital's proposals have been approved to make bidding and procurement more convenient; thus, the supply of drugs and chemical materials will be much more convenient.

Director of Viet Duc Hospital Professor Tran Binh Giang said that he was pleased to say that the hospital will quickly follow the instructions of the resolution to soon complete the bidding and procurement of medical equipment and supplies for the treatment of patients.

However, representatives of many hospitals said that the Ministry of Health and relevant ministries need to develop clear regulations on bidding, and procurement of medical equipment as well as the development of regulations on bidding for drugs and medical equipment in the Bidding Law project to solve the problems thoroughly.