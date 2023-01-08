Government, HCMC leaders extend Tet greetings

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a delegation of State officials to pay a visit and offered Tet greetings to families under preferential treatment policy in Tuy Hoa City in the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen on January 7.

The Prime Minister visited Hero of the People's Armed Forces, Dang Phi Thuong, 75, former member of the Standing Committee of the provincial Party Committee and former commander of the Phu Yen Province’s Military Command.

He also offered Tet gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Do Thi Phuong, 92, and wished her a happy Tet and to continue to live a happy and healthy life, a bright example of kindness and sacrifice for younger generations.

On the same day, Politburo member Vo Van Thuong, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat paid a Tet visit to soldiers and islanders in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province and DK1 platform.

On January 7, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang led a delegation of officials of the HCMC People’s Committee and Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Nam, Commander of the HCMC High Command, offered Tet greetings to the medical staff of Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital; and military units, including the Army Corps 4 in Binh Duong Province’s Di An City, the Division 309 under the Army Corps 4 in Bien Hoa City, Army Officer Training College 2 (Nguyen Hue University) and the Military Command of Long Thanh District in Dong Nai Province.

The delegation acknowledged the effort of the military units and extended sincere thanks to the organizations for supporting the city’s socio-economic recovery program.