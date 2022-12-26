Government focuses on law-making, institutional improvement: PM

The Government has focused on the implementation of law-making and institutional improvement throughout 2022, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the government’s last monthly law-making session this year in Hanoi on December 26.

The session, chaired by the PM, mulled over the draft Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security, and proposes building such laws as the Law amending and supplementing the Law on Credit Institutions; the Law on Citizenship Identification (amended); the Law on industrial defense, security and industrial mobilization; and the Law on urban and rural planning.

Listening to reports and comments, PM Chinh said the law-making work must continue to institutionalize and bring the Party's resolutions to life.

In his conclusion, the PM informed participants that the Government held nine thematic sessions serving the formulation of laws and policies; and gave opinions on and approved 40 projects and proposals for law building.

He noted they are the highest number of sessions, and projects and proposals in recent years.

The works have showed improvements, becoming more professional and ensuring progress and quality, the Government leader said.

The PM requested strengthening the role of leaders; tightening discipline; improving the capacity to respond to policies, remove obstacles and inadequacies; and promoting recovery and socio-economic development. It is also necessary to focus on resources investment and boost the quality of human resources, he added.

PM Chinh emphasized that evaluation is needed for both areas of building and perfecting institutions and organizing law enforcement. Particular attention should be paid to policy communications during the law-making process and after the law is promulgated and put into practice, he said.