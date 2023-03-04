Government Deputy Inspector General died of stroke

Mr. Tran Van Minh, Deputy Inspector General of the Government, was confirmed to have passed away due to a stroke on the morning of March 4.

Mr. Doan Hong Phong, the leader of the Government Inspectorate, confirmed with SGGP Newspaper that Mr. Tran Van Minh, Deputy Inspector General of the Government, suffered a stroke and passed away on the morning of March 4.

Mr. Tran Van Minh was appointed as the Deputy Inspector General of the Government by the Prime Minister on January 1, 2019. He was assigned the task of assisting the Government Inspector General in directing the performance of the State management function on inspection and settlement of complaints and denunciations of the cultural and social sector, inspection and settlement of complaints and denunciations in Region 2, including 18 Central and Central Highlands provinces, and directing the work of scientific research, training, and fostering.

Mr. Tran Van Minh, 56, is a Ph.D. in economics, born in Tinh An Commune, Son Tinh District, Quang Ngai Province. He used to be the Head of the Department of Petitions and Party Members and Citizens Reception under the Inspection Commission under the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee. Later, he held the position of Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee (since March 2014).