Google Maps changes HCMC’s Dien Bien Phu St. into Vo Nguyen Giap St.

Dien Bien Phu Street in Ho Chi Minh City was unexpectedly changed into Vo Nguyen Giap Street on Google Maps, creating trouble for online map users.



Accordingly, in the morning of February 15, Google Maps users on iOS devices cannot locate Dien Bien Phu Street as the displayed name of this route was changed to Vo Nguyen Giap Street.

In several cases, the name Dien Bien Phu appears as a background layer and the name Vo Nguyen Giap on the foreground one, depending on the operation of users on their mobile devices.

The media representative of Google in Vietnam said that Google has recognized such an issue and is verifying the situation. However, until 4:00 p.m., the error was still unresolved.