Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony to take place tonight

The Golden Ball Awards 2022 ceremony will be organized in Ben Thanh Theatre in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City at 8:00 p.m. on February 25.

The event will be live broadcasted on the VTV5 channel and online platforms of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper.

City leaders, officials and Vietnamese football experts, coaches, former famous football players, sponsors and crowded fans will be special guests.

Apart from categories for men's and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal's Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball Awards; Male and Female Young Player of the Year and International Player of the Year, the organizing board shall also bring fans a music party with colorful lighting system creating a vibrant and attractive atmosphere.