Giants on stock exchange see drastic fall

Many giants on the stock exchange saw a drastic fall in stock prices in 2022, with losses amounting to more than US$11 billion. This sharp correction of the stock market last year also caused huge losses for several retail investors as well.

According to statistics, the VN Index dropped by nearly 33 percent in 2022, from 1,498 points to 1,007 points by the end of the year. Assets of the top 10 richest people on the stock market eroded by more than 48 percent in 2022. Specifically, the total assets of the top 10 richest people on the stock exchange decreased by VND271,000 bln, falling from VND561,000 bln to VND290,000 bln. In 2021, all of these top 10 richest people on the stock market had assets of over US$1 bln, but in 2022, only six of these people continued to remain billionaires.

The one person who suffered the most losses in assets on the stock market was Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vingroup (VIC), a billionaire with several brands such as Vinhomes and VinFast. In 2022, the assets of Mr. Vuong decreased by VND90,000 bln, equivalent to US$3.8 bln. However, total assets by the end of the year were VND114,678 bln and Mr. Vuong continued to top the list of 10 richest people on the Vietnam stock market in 2022. With current total assets, Mr. Vuong is the first and only Vietnamese billionaire among the 500 richest persons on the planet.

The giant with the second most losing accounts on the stock market is Mr. Bui Thanh Nhon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nova Real Estate Investment Group (NVL). By the end of 2021, the assets of Mr. Nhon had reached VND72,400 bln, but by the end of 2022, the amount was only VND9,376 bln. Despite being on the list of giants who have lost billions of dollars due to the negative impact of the corporate bonds market, Mr. Nhon has not changed in the ranking of 7th place.

In second place on the list of 10 richest people in the stock market in 2022 is Mr. Do Anh Tuan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sunshine Group. Although Mr. Tuan's securities account lost more than VND9,000 bln, with the number of shares held in 3 listed companies with a value equivalent to VND29,659 bln, Mr. Tuan is only behind Mr. Vuong in terms of wealth on the stock market.

In third and fourth place are Mr. Ho Hung Anh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB), and Mr. Nguyen Dang Quang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Masan Group (MSN). According to statistics, Mr. Anh has total assets worth VND28,922 bln, while Mr. Quang has total assets worth VND28,700 bln.

Mr. Tran Dinh Long, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Hoa Phat Group (HPG) was the most notable giant in 2022, despite the domestic steel industry facing unprecedented difficulties. At the beginning of the year, Mr. Long was still ranked 2nd with total assets of more than VND54,000 bln. However, after the sudden plunge in steel prices in the second quarter of 2022, HPG production and business activities were severely affected. In the third quarter, HPG stocks plummeted, and the company faced losses of more than VND1,800 bln. With total current assets of VND27,294 bln, Mr. Long ranks 6th in the top 10 richest people in the Vietnam stock market.

On the other hand, Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, Vice Chairman of Board of Directors and General Director of Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (VJC), is a giant that lost the least amount of money in 2022. The reason is that the aviation market recovered strongly after the Covid-19 pandemic, which helped VJC stock price to stabilize despite the general decline in the market. With total assets of VND 27,871 bln, equivalent to US$1.1 bln, Ms. Thao is currently ranked 5th among the top 10 richest people on the stock market.

In eighth place is Ms. Pham Thi Thu Huong, wife of Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, with total assets at the end of 2022 reaching VND9,143 bln. Ms. Vu Thi Hien, the wife of another giant Mr. Tran Dinh Long, ranked 9th with a fortune of VND7,678 bln. In the last position among the top 10 richest people on the Vietnam stock market is Mr. Ho Xuan Nang, Chairman of Vicostone JSC (VCS) with total assets of VND7,147 bln.

Mr. Trinh Van Quyet, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FLC Group faced the most unfortunate situation in 2022. At the end of 2021, Mr. Quyet was ranked the 3rd richest person on the stock market with total assets of nearly VND48,000 bln. At that time, Mr. Quyet owned hundreds of millions of shares in listed companies such as ART, FLC, GAB, and ROS. However, faced with suspicion of manipulating ROS stock price, Mr. Quyet was caught up in the labor round, and also a series of shares that Mr. Quyet owned was forced to delist.

Mr. Tran Ba Dương, Chairman of Truong Hai Automobile Group (Thaco) is included in the list of billionaires by Forbes with total assets estimated at US$1.6 bln. Although he is not in the top 10 richest people in the stock market because his shares are not listed, according to statistics, Mr. Dương and his family members are holding 70 percent of stocks in Thaco. Hence, with the presence of Thaco, Vietnam saw seven billionaires in 2022.

According to Forbes, as of November 2022, Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong with US$6.2 bln ranked 411 in the world, Mr. Tran Dinh Long with US$3.2 bln ranked 951, Ms. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao with US$3.1 bln ranked 984, Mr. Bui Thanh Nhon with US$2.9 bln ranked 1,053, Mr. Ho Hung Anh with US$2.3 bln ranked 1,341, Mr. Nguyen Dang Quang with US$1.9 bln ranked 1,579, and Mr. Tran Ba Duong with US$1.6 bln ranked 1,818.

At the time of publication, the total assets of these seven billionaires were at US$21.2 bln. Despite holding such important positions, many billionaires in the top 10 richest people in the stock market still did not accept any remunerations in 2022, such as Mr. Pham Nhat Vuong, Mr. Tran Dinh Long and Mr. Nguyen Dang Quang.