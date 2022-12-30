Ghost boat found to be drifted ashore in Quang Tri

Two aquaculture farmers in My Thuy Village in Hai An Commune in Hai Lang District of Quang Tri Province detected an empty wooden boat that drifted ashore when working on the shore.

Major Nguyen Xuan Vu, Acting Head of Hai An Border Guard Station under the Quang Tri Border Guard, on December 30, said that the unit coordinated with local authorities to make a record and check the drifted wooden boat and anchor the watercraft to the shore safely.

Earlier, at 10 p.m. on December 29, in the coastal area of Moi Hamlet in My Thuy Village in Hai An Commune of Hai Lang District, two local aquaculture farmers were working on the shore when they discovered a wooden boat drifted to the beach. Due to unfavorable weather conditions with heavy rain and strong winds, the unit organized a force to monitor it.

At 7 a.m. on December 30, Hai An Border Guard Station coordinated with local authorities, police, and military forces of Hai An Commune to approach and check the boat.

The boat is made of wood, with a length of 18.5m, a width of 3.5m, and a height of 2.6m. The boat's port side is printed with white foreign characters (suspected to be Chinese characters). There was neither anyone nor machinery aboard, only some items printed with foreign characters (suspected to be Chinese characters).

Through inspection, the authorities did not find anything related to national security, social order, and safety.