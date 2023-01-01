Gasoline prices increase right at the beginning of 2023

The new gasoline prices are adjusted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade from the beginning of January 1, 2023.

The National Assembly Standing Committee, on December 30, 2022, approved Resolution No.30/2022/UBTVQH15 on environmental protection tax rates for gasoline, oil, and grease, applicable from January 1, 2023, until December 31, 2023.

Accordingly, the environmental protection tax rate applied to gasoline, excluding ethanol, is VND2,000 per liter, an increase of VND1,000 per liter compared to that under Resolution No.20/2022/UBTVQH15; that of jet fuel is VND1,000 per liter; that of diesel oil is VND1,000 per liter, up VND500 per liter; that of kerosene is VND600 per liter, up VND300 per liter; that of fuel oil is VND1,000 per liter, up VND700 per liter; that of lubricant is VND1,000 per liter, up VND700 per liter; that of grease is VND1,000 per kg, up VND700 per kg.

Based on the proposal of the Ministry of Finance in Official Letter No.14062/BTC-QLG dated December 31, 2022, on the implementation of the resolution of the NA Standing Committee on reducing environmental protection tax for gasoline, oil, and grease, to ensure uniformity when implementing Resolution No.30/2022/UBTVQH15, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has adjusted the selling prices of petroleum products corresponding to the adjustment level of environmental protection tax stated in Resolution No.30/ 2022/UBTVQH15.

Accordingly, the adjustment time starts from midnight on January 1, 2023. The specific adjustment levels are as follows:

E5 RON92 gasoline has a new price of VND21,020 per liter, up VND1,045 per liter; RON95-III gasoline has a new price of VND21,807 per liter, up VND1,100 per liter.

At the same time, the new selling price of diesel oil is VND22,151 per liter, up VND550 per liter; that of kerosene is VND22,166 per liter, up VND330 per liter; that of fuel oil 180CST 3.5S is VND13,633 per kg, up VND770 per kg. These prices include environmental protection tax and value-added tax.