Gardeners at Quang Ngai flower villages busy with Tet crops

Hanh Duc Commune of Nghia Hanh District, which is a famous locality of Quang Ngai Province with the largest apricot flower cultivation areas, notably Xuan Vinh bonsai village. At the end of December, the weather condition is cold and rainy affecting the growth of apricot trees so gardeners and flower famers began to adjust the time of cutting off branches and removing leaves to prevent blooming early.



According to Vice Chairman of Hanh Duc Commune People's Committee Tran Van Thanh, the whole commune has 12 households growing apricot flowers with thousands of apricot trees. Apart from Tet flower framers, many people also planted apricot trees in their gardens preparing for Tet.



Residents along the Tra Bong River, passing through Chau O Town, Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province, have initially converted land for growing inefficient vegetables to flower planting.



The model of converting inefficient vegetables to flower planting was started in August 2022 with the support of the Chau O Town People's Committee’s budget. Following a preliminary calculation, each 500 square meter chrysanthemum brings an income of VND30-40 million (US$ 1,276- 1,701) with a profit from VND20 million (US$851) to VND28 million (US$1,189).



Some photos at Tet flower villages in the Central province of Quang Ngai