Fruits face slow consumption due to excess of supply over demand

The prices of oranges and some fruits in the Southern and the Northern regions have dropped dramatically while the demand for purchase from merchants and consumption remains low.

The information was shared by Nguyen Nhu Cuong, Director of the Department of Crop Production under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development after the article of “Oranges and pineapples are ripe amid sluggish consumption" published by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on February 18.

In recent years, the area of growing oranges has increased sharply although authorities have issued warning about the risk of disrupting the planning and excess of supply over demand.

Various kinds of oranges in Vinh Long, Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang provinces are mainly consumed in the domestic market, mostly in the Southern region in these days of scorching weather.

Currently, oranges cannot be exported due to complicated procedures so farmers mainly expect traders to buy the products for domestic consumption, added Mr. Nguyen Nhu Cuong.

Director of the Department of Crop Production Nguyen Nhu Cuong also mentioned the solutions regarding the issue. Notably, it is important to adjust the planning of citrus plants.

For a long time, the media and social networks have only focused on providing information about how farmers have earned benefits from growing oranges without sharing the difficulties and limitations of this plant. Farmers have long concentrated on growing oranges and citrus fruit crops.

In many localities, the actual area for growing oranges and citrus plants has exceeded the planning. For example, the planning of growing oranges in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long has been expanded from 12,000 hectares to 17,000 hectares while the capital city of Hanoi has developed from 2,000 hectares of citrus plants to 10,000 hectares accounting for 50 percent of the total area of fruit trees.

Currently, there are 125,000 hectares of growing fruit trees in the whole Northern region.