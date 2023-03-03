French minister witnesses signing of collaboration in diabetes care

The Department of Medical Service Administration under the Ministry of Health, the Vietnam Association of Diabetes and Endocrinology has collaborated with Sanofi-Aventis Vietnam Co., Ltd. to carry out an online training program on diabetes.

A Memorandum of Understanding on implementing the program, iSTEP D PLUS Online, was signed at a visit to French pharmaceutical company Sanofi in Vietnam taken by French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on March 2.

The visit saw the participation of People’s Doctor, Prof. Dr. Luong Ngoc Khue, Director of the Department of Medical Service Administration and French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery, aiming at marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and France and 70 years of Sanofi plant’s operation in Vietnam.

iSTEP-D Plus Online will offer training courses offering the latest specialized knowledge to the medical staff at grassroots healthcare systems and improving healthcworkers’er’s professional skills, contributing to the goal of optimizing diabetes disease control and enhancing Vietnamese diabetes patients’ quality of life.

Sanofi's US$75-million manufacturing facility in HCMC has met the fast-growing demand of the Vietnamese pharmaceutical market and served as an export platform to ASEAN countries