French minister affirms willingness to boost cooperation with HCMC

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc hosted a reception for French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade, Economic Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad Olivier Becht on March 2.

Mr. Olivier Becht affirmed his willingness to cooperate with HCMC to put the agreed projects into place, especially those in transport and smart urban building.

At a meeting with Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, the visiting French minister pledged efforts to promote economic and trade ties between France and HCMC, contributing to consolidating and enhancing the France-Vietnam relations.

Becht noted that many French firms have invested and run businesses in HCMC, while playing a role in promoting France’s image in Vietnam.

Lauding HCMC as the country’s economic hub, the minister noted that he always encourages French enterprises to participate in investment and trade promotion programs with Vietnamese counterparts.

The guest also supported the city’s proposals regarding its cooperation with French firms and localities in such areas as water treatment and smart urban development.

For his part, Duc briefed Becht on HCMC’s socio-economic situation and stressed that the city hopes for cooperation between businesses of the two sides, particularly in the areas of France’s strengths and HCMC’s demand like energy infrastructure, smart urban development, urban administration and seaport.

HCMC highly values France’s economic potential and always treasures the bilateral relations, he said.

The city will create favorable conditions for French enterprises to invest and do business, and stands ready to hold working sessions to seek solutions to difficulties facing French investors, the official promised.