French former player becomes head coach of Vietnam national football team

The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) officially signed a contract with French coach Philippe Troussier who will become the new head coach of Vietnam’s national football team.

This morning, at the ceremony for Troussier’s official appointment as the head coach, a VFF representative confirmed that VFF targeted the national football team will be in the top 10 in Asia and the 2026 FIFA World Cup; so VFF decided to recruit the new coach.

In 2018, coach Philippe Troussier became a strategic adviser and then officially a technical director of PVF, a Vietnamese football academy. In 2019, referred by PVF, Philippe Troussier became the head coach of the Vietnam U19 National Team. VFF believed with the prestige and ability of this French strategist as well as Mr. Philippe Troussier who has 2 years of experience working in youth football at PVF, the new coach will help Vietnamese football achieve the goal.

New head coach Philippe Troussier appreciated the trust of VFF, President Tran Quoc Tuan, and VFF's leadership promising to lead the national team and the Vietnam U23 team to achieve the goal.

This coach also said that his predecessor, Coach Park Hang-seo, left behind a competitive squad with great enthusiasm. Good understanding of Vietnamese football at previous levels facilitates his work. Tournaments such as the 32nd SEA Games, the Paris Olympic qualifiers (France) 2024, the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, the Asian Cup qualifiers are going to take place, and he and his colleague are willing to start.

VFF and coach Philippe Troussier are expecting the national team can be qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The new head coach believed that when FIFA expands the number of teams that can participate in the FIFA World Cup finals, Vietnamese football will have a chance.