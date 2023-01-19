French films screened online for free during Tet holidays

The French Institute in Vietnam coordinated with BHD Star Cineplex to organize a program introducing French movies from January 18-February 18.

16 French films are set to be screened free of charge via online movie platforms, such as VOD DANET, FPT PLAY and FPT Television during an event called “CINE-TET 2023 avec MyFFF!”.

Movie lovers will have a chance to enjoy 11 feature-length films and five short films in various kinds of comedy, classic, animated films and drama, including Lucky Luke, Tous Les Soleils, Ex De Ma Vie, Gaston Lagaffe, L’amant, Cigare Au Miel and others.

Sophie Maysonnave, Director of the IFV, shared that the event is an opportunity for Vietnamese audiences to enjoy new experiences of French cinema.