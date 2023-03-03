Freight transport estimated at around 191 million tons in February

Vietnam’s freight transport was estimated at nearly 191 million tons in February, up 27.8% year-on-year, according to statistics from the Ministry of Transport.

Aviation led in terms of growth with a rate of 50%, followed by waterway with 43%, road 24.6%, and navigation by 17.6%. Meanwhile, the volume of goods transported by rail decreased by 7.5%.

In the month, the number of passengers transported reached 363.6 million, up 23.7% year-on-year. Of the total, maritime transport ranked first in terms of growth with a rate of 61%, followed by aviation (nearly 60.7%), railway (nearly 59%), waterway (57.5%) and road (20.6%).

The Ministry of Transport said that in the first two months of this year, it worked closely with the Ministry of Public Security, other ministries, sectors and localities to take concerted measures to ensure traffic order and safety and tighten the management of transport activities.

Along with these measures, in March, the ministry will promote the application of information technology in transport management and effectively exploit data from cruise monitoring devices of transport business vehicles.