Free flight brings Vietnamese citizens home from Japan for Tet holiday

Nearly 200 Vietnamese citizens arrived home from Japan on a free flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on December 29 ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The flight was part of a programme that is offering 456 free return air tickets, of which 196 are for international flights, along with 3,600 bus tickets, and Tet gifts to students and workers living in difficult circumstances.

This is the first time such a flight has been launched to bring home Vietnamese students and labourers home from Japan who have missed family gatherings during Tet, the biggest festival in Vietnam, for years, a representative from the organisers said at the welcome ceremony at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi.

A representative from Vietnam Airlines stressed that the carrier is proud to join hands in bringing happiness to labourers during Tet, and stands ready to operate similar flights in the years to come.

The flight also celebrated the success of the 12th National Congress of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) for 2022-2027, ahead of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties next year.