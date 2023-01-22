Four furthermost points of Vietnam

Talking about the four furthermost points of the country, almost everyone thinks of Doi Cape, A Pa Chai, Lung Cu, Ca Mau Cape.

Particularly, the Doi Cape is located on Hon Gom Peninsula in Van Ninh District of Khanh Hoa Province in the East; A Pa Chai is in Muong Nhe of Dien Bien Province in the West; Ca Mau Cape is in Ngoc Hien of Ca Mau Province in the South and Lung Cu is located in Dong Van of Ha Giang Province in the North.

However, they are all on the mainland. As for the mention of territory, airspace and sea under Vietnam's sovereignty, the furthermost points in the East and the South of the country belong to two islands under the Spratly Islands of Khanh Hoa Province. Besides, Tien Nu and An Bang along with A Pa Chai and Lung Cu are the furthermost points of Vietnam.

Lung Cu Flag Tower on the majestic Dong Van Karst Plateau

The Lung Cu Flag Tower in Dong Van District, the Northern province of Ha Giang is considered as the northernmost point of the country. However, in reality, the northernmost point is located three kilometers far away from the flag tower in Lung Cu Commune, which shares the border with China. The Lung Cu Flag Tower is a symbol, a landmark of the northernmost area of the country on Dong Van Highland - Plateau of rocks in the Northern province of Ha Giang.

The Lung Cu Flag Tower was built on the peak of Rong (Dragon) Mountain at an altitude of 1,468 meters, about 24 kilometers from Dong Van District and 154 kilometers and 450 kilometers from Ha Giang City and Hanoi, respectively. On the flagstaff is a Vietnamese national flag measuring 54 square meters in width representing 54 ethnic groups of Vietnam.

Lung Cu is home to ethnic minorities such as the Hmong, Tay, Lo Lo, Giay, Hoa, Pu Peo and so on with nine villages in the commune.

There are different ways of calling Lung Cu following minority languages in the locality.

According to the minority language of H’mong people, Lung Cu is called Lung Ngo as in H’mong language, “Cu” means “Ngo”.

Meanwhile, Lo Lo people call Lung Cu as Long Cu where dragons live.

The local people in Lung Cu mostly work in the gardens and terraced fields. Particularly, H’mong and Lo Lo people still preserve their traditional weaving with the process of making flax fibre and weaving.

With socioeconomic development, community tourism in Lung Cu is now becoming more and more populous.

Along with Nho Que River, Ma Pi Leng Pass, Dong Van Market, the Mansion of the Vuong family and so on, the Lung Cu Flag Tower is a must-see site for visitors to the northernmost province of Ha Giang.

A Pa Chai at the T-junction of the Vietnam-Laos-China border

Milestone No.0, known as A Pa Chai milestone, is located in Sin Thau Commune of Muong Nhe District, Dien Bien Province. The milestone is located on the top of Khoan La San mountain with an altitude of 1,866 meters above sea level in Sin Thau Commune, Muong Nhe District, the northwestern province of Dien Bien.

The milestone is particularly phenomenal as it is the westernmost point of Vietnam's mainland and is located at the T-junction of the Vietnam-Laos-China border.

The A Pa Chai area or Ta Mieu along with the whole Sin Thau Commune are the places where the Ha Nhi ethnic group is living.

Previously, A Pa Chai belonged to Muong Te District, Lai Chau Province.

In 2002, the district of Muong Nhe was established from a separation from Muong Te District and a part of the population, the natural area of Muong Lay District. In 2003, Lai Chau Province was divided into two provinces, which are the new Lai Chau and Dien Bien.

A Pa Chai is around 70 kilometers from Muong Nhe District center and nearly 700 kilometers from Hanoi by road. From the capital city of Hanoi, visitors can travel to A Pa Chai from National Highway No.6 through Hoa Binh, Son La, Dien Bien provinces; or from Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway through Lai Chau and Dien Bien.

At the current times, it is quite favorable to get to Sin Thau and the A Pa Chai milestone from Muong Nhe District center.

The A Pa Chai milestone is among the top destinations of backpackers and travelers in the westernmost point of the country.

Tien Nu Island: The first place to welcome sunrise in Vietnam

The Tien Nu Island is the furthest island to the East among the islands of Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago under the sovereignty of Vietnam. Tien Nu Island is located 300 kilometers from Truong Sa Island and 750 kilometers from Cam Ranh Peninsula, in Khanh Hoa Province.

The Tien Nu Island has a floating island and reef with a length of six to seven kilometers and a maximum width of three kilometers.

The Vietnam People’s Navy is stationed on the main part of Tien Nu Island and there is a lighthouse station on the Southern edge, around nine kilometers from the main island.

According to the Government portal, the Tien Nu Island has its closed coral belt associated with a legendary story about a young girl appearing offshore bringing peacefulness to the island and helping fishermen overcome hurricanes and storms.

The surrounding areas of the Tien Nu Island are big fishing grounds with valuable and rare seafood. Tien Nu Island is the first place in the country to welcome the sunrise every day.

An Bang Island is further than Ca Mau Cape

According to naval soldiers, An Bang is the most difficult island to dock in the Spratly Islands due to big waves and sustained winds. Boats are difficult to anchor on the island. Whenever there is sustained wind of level 3 to 4, even several naval vessels have to come back or wait until the storm is over.

The An Bang Island is one of the most beautiful islands in the Spratly Islands thanks to its green cover with trees planted by naval soldiers, a spacious lighthouse along with the white sand in the East.

The island is located 140 kilometers far from the Spratly Island and it is nearly one latitude, equaling 110 kilometers lower than the southernmost point in the mainland of the country in Mui Village, Dat Mui Commune, Ngoc Hien District, Ca Mau Province.

In fact, An Bang Island is the southernmost point of Vietnam with the lowest latitude area of the country while the Ca Mau Cape is the southernmost point in the mainland of the country.