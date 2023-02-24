The Investigation Agency under Da Nang City Public Security Department yesterday announced the decision to detain Doan Quang Vinh, former Rector of Da Nang Science & Technology University for violating regulations on state asset management.



Accordingly, the Investigation Police decided to prosecute and detain Doan Quang Vinh for the crime of ‘violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing loss and waste’.

The misconduct of Vinh and Hoang Quang Huy – the university’s Head of Planning and Finance Department – had created good conditions for Lam Thi Hong Tam – the university’s Treasurer – to carry out embezzlement activities from 2021 to December 2022, causing a property damage of over VND80 billion (US$3.36 million).

Before this, Da Nang City Public Security Department had already prosecuted and detained Lam Thi Hong Tam and Hoang Quang Huy for the crime of ‘property embezzlement’.