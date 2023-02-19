Former Director of Hai Phong City Police Do Huu Ca arrested

Former Director of the Department of Public Security of Hai Phong City Do Huu Ca was arrested to clarify the act of “fraudulent appropriation of property”.

Lieutenant General To An Xo, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Public Security informed on February 19 that during the process of widening the investigation of “tax evasion" and “Illegal trading of invoices and documents” in Quang Ninh Province and Hai Phong City, the Quang Ninh Police's Investigation Security Agency yesterday collaborated with professional units under the Ministry of Public Security and departments of public security of provinces and cities to proceed the procedural measures against several related subjects and agencies.

Currently, the functional agencies are performing the investigation under the law.

Former Director of the Hai Phong City Department of Public Security Do Huu Ca was born in 1958 in Kenh Giang Commune, Thuy Nguyen District, Hai Phong City. He holds Bachelors of Security, Foreign Trade, Journalism and Law.

Ca joined the public security sector in 1975 and served many years in Hai Phong City Public Security Department as Deputy Head and the Head of Hai Phong City Police Advisory Division.

From May 2003 to June 2010, he was Colonel, Deputy Director of the Hai Phong City Department of Public Security and Head of the Investigation Agency of Hai Phong Department of Public Security. From 2010 to 2013, he was the Director of the Hai Phong City Department of Public Security.