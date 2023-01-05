Former director of AIC sentenced to 30 years of imprisonment for bribery

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, 54, former chairwoman and general director of the Hanoi-based Advanced International Company (AIC Group), was sentenced in absentia to 30 years of imprisonment for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "giving bribes" specified in Clause 3, Article 222 and Clause 4, Article 364 of the Penal Code.The trial said that Nhan had fled abroad, and the investigating agency issued a special international arrest warrant but to no avail.

Tran Manh Ha, 52, deputy general director of AIC, received 25 years in prison for the same crimes.Tran Dinh Thanh, 68, former secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai province, and Dinh Quoc Thai, 64, former chairman of the People's Committee of Dong Nai province, were sentenced to 11 years and nine years of imprisonment for the crime of "receiving bribes", specified in points a and b, Clause 4, Article 354 of the Penal Code, respectively.Phan Huy Anh Vu, 56, former director of Dong Nai General Hospital and director of Dong Nai province's Department of Health, received 19 years in prison for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "receiving bribes".

Bo Ngoc Thu, 63, former director of the Department of Planning and Investment of Dong Nai province, received three years and six months in prison for "abusing positions and powers while performing official duties".Other defendants received sentences from 30 months’ probation to six years and six months in prison for "violating regulations on bidding, causing serious consequences" and "lacking responsibilities leading to serious consequences".

According to the indictment, in early 2013, when the provincial People's Committee approved Dong Nai Hospital to hire a consultant to adjust the list of specialised medical equipment, Nhan directed many subordinates to collude with investors, consulting units, and companies to ensure that AIC won the bid.

As a result, the AIC company won 16 packages of medical equipment and construction and installation at the project with a total amount of more than VND665.7 billion ( US$28.4 million), illegally making more than VND 148 billion ($6.3 million) in profit and causing serious damage to State property.The indictment determined that to win medical equipment packages at the Dong Nai Hospital Project, Nhan has spent more than VND43 billion ($1.8 million) bribing Tran Dinh Thanh, Dinh Quoc Thai and Phan Huy Anh Vu.