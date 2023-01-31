Foreign passenger returned lost jacket with cash at Noi Bai Airport

Officials of Noi Bai International Airport have just supported a French traveler to find a lost jacket containing more than €2,300 (nearly VND60 million).

In the afternoon of January 30, after finishing the check-in procedures for flight VJ513 departing from Hanoi to Da Nang, a French traveler detected that he lost his jacket in a restaurant in a restricted area of the T1 Terminal of Noi Bai International Airport.

The passenger promptly halted the procedures for the upcoming flight and declared the information to the nearest security staff.

In fact, the jacket was reported and transferred to the security staff of Noi Bai International Airport by a restaurant employee.

The two sides made a record and checked the jacket containing an amount of foreign currency of more than €2,300 (nearly VND60 million).

After receiving information from the passenger, the Security and Order Team of the Domestic Terminal of Noi Bai Airport performed a double check and identified that this passenger was the jacket’s owner.

By 4:30 p.m. on the same day, the Security and Order Team of the Domestic Terminal and security forces of the airport had handed over the jacket along with lost money to the French passenger.

The passenger expressed his thankfulness and touched with the services of Noi Bai International Airport.