Foreign leaders congratulate new President Vo Van Thuong

Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam.

The Lao President affirmed his willingness for cooperation in order to contribute to consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, comradeship and fraternity between the two Parties, States and peoples founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, and Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong, and preserved and promoted by generations of leaders of the two countries.

He expressed his belief that Thuong, with his capacity and experience, along with other Vietnamese leaders, will drive the country towards the goal of a strong country, wealthy people, and a democratic, fair and civilized society.

He noted his wish that the Vietnam-Laos relationship will be evergreen and everlasting.

In a congratulatory message, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the neighborliness and friendship between the two countries, saying he and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong last year reached important common perceptions on consolidating the traditional friendship, enhancing strategic exchanges, deepening the mutually beneficial cooperation, and working together for a bright future for the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era.

Xi affirmed the due importance he attaches to the bilateral ties and his readiness to work together with Thuong to foster the relations in a stable and healthy manner.

He wished Vietnam prosperity, and Vietnamese people happiness and that Thuong will gain greater achievements in his new position.

In his congratulatory letter, Cambodian King Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni extended his congratulations to Vo Van Thuong on his election as President of Vietnam by the Vietnamese National Assembly.

He expressed his firm belief that under the leadership of the President, Vietnam will continue reaping great achievements, developing rapidly in all spheres, and playing an important role in the region and the world.

The King also believed that relations between Cambodia and Vietnam will be more close-knit and fruitful for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and mutual development.

President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez also extended his best regards and wish of success to President Vo Van Thuong when the latter has taken this important position.

He expressed his strong belief that Cuba and Vietnam would continue strengthening cooperative ties in all areas as well as consolidating exemplary relations between the two Parties, States and people based on their mutual political trust and regular sharing of experience in a common effort to build socialism.

President Diaz-Canel Bermudez also reaffirmed his steadfast will to continue with efforts to nurture the traditional fraternal solidarity between Cuba and Vietnam.