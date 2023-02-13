Flower prices increase on Valentine's day

Prices of various types of flowers, especially roses, increased 2-3 times compared to weekdays because tomorrow is Valentine's day.

Accordingly, the average price of each bouquet or pot of roses ranged from VND 450,000 to VND 2 million whereas other items decreased.

The atmosphere of Valentine's day is in the air. Shops including flower shops and gem stores displayed different items for the special day at good prices.

Fresh flower shops on Vo Thi Sau Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 3, the corner of Quang Trung-Nguyen Oanh Street in Go Vap District, and Ba Chieu Market in Binh Thanh District are colorful with various flowers.

The supply of gift products for the Valentine's Day gift in commercial centers, and supermarkets in HCMC this year has increased by 10 percent - 20 percent on average compared to normal days. Products offered at modern retail channels are diverse in forms and types at attractive prices.

Typically, in the group of cosmetic products, shampoos, shower gels, facial cleansers and lotions of brands such as Dove, Pantene, Enchanteur, Pond's, L'Oreal, Head&Shoulder, Hazeltine were sold at preferential prices from VND73,500 with gifts meanwhile buyers of teddy bears, shoes, bags, perfumes will enjoy a discount of 10 percent-30 percent.