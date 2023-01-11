Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet

|Hanoi’s Old Quarter bustles with a festive ambience as Tet approaches, with streets glittering in red and gold decorations. (Photo: VNA)
|Hang Luoc is one of the most popular flower markets in Hanoi and opens just once a year for the country’s biggest holiday. People flock to the market to shop for fresh flowers, ornamental plants, and Tet decorations. (Photo: VNA)
|
Kumquat trees line the street. The trees symbolise prosperity as they are always laden with fruit. (Photo: VNA)
|
Peach blossoms are indispensable decorations in northern Vietnam during Tet. (Photo: VNA)
|Hang Ma Street packed with shoppers ahead of Tet. (Photo: VNA)