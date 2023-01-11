SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet

The Hoan Kiem District People’s Committee opened a traditional flower market and is hosting an array of activities along the Phung Hung Street mural space to welcome the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet ảnh 1
Hanoi’s Old Quarter bustles with a festive ambience as Tet approaches, with streets glittering in red and gold decorations. (Photo: VNA)
Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet ảnh 2
Hang Luoc is one of the most popular flower markets in Hanoi and opens just once a year for the country’s biggest holiday. People flock to the market to shop for fresh flowers, ornamental plants, and Tet decorations. (Photo: VNA)
Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet ảnh 3

Kumquat trees line the street. The trees symbolise prosperity as they are always laden with fruit. (Photo: VNA)
Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet ảnh 4

Peach blossoms are indispensable decorations in northern Vietnam during Tet. (Photo: VNA)
Flower markets in Hanoi’s Old Quarter bloom just for Tet ảnh 5
Hang Ma Street packed with shoppers ahead of Tet. (Photo: VNA)
VNA

